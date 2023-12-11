Monday, December 11, 2023 – Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong has revealed that she has no plans to ever stop bleaching her skin.

She shared videos of curvy light-skinned women and explained that she couldn’t wait to get a complete makeover to look like the women.

She added: “Bleaching my skin forever.”

Moesha went viral in 2018 when she was interviewed by CNN’s Christine Amanpour. During the interview, she told the popular host that she bleaches her skin to attract married men who would sponsor her lifestyle because the economy is hard.

She gave her life to Christ last year after a mental health episode but has now gone back to posting the kind of content she did in the past