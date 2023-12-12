Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Renowned city preacher Allan Kiuna of Jubilee Christian Centre has won his long battle with cancer after seeking specialized treatment in the United States of America.

Kiuna has been in the US since December last year, where he sought treatment in one of the best hospitals in the world.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving ceremony in his Parklands Church, the flamboyant preacher revealed that he spent $3 million (over Sh459,900,000) on treatment.

He did not remove even a single coin from his pocket.

The expensive treatment was catered for by his congregants.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he exclaimed amid cheers from the congregation.

“Don’t get bitter with the process. If you get bitter with the process, you shall abort your purpose. I am not bitter about the process because I am better. My best days are ahead of me,” he added.

Kiuna has been battling cancer since 2019.

The thanksgiving ceremony was attended by the first lady, Rachel Ruto, and Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, among other politicians in the country.

