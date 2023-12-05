Monday, December 04, 2023 – American singer, Billie Eilish has lost more than 100,000 followers on Instagram since she ‘came out’ and discussing her sexuality on a red carpet.

The 21-year-old artist confirmed at a Variety’s Hitmakers event on Dec. 2 that she is attracted to women and lost almost 10,000 followers on the social media app the same day.

She lost another 75,000 the next day and nearly 50,000 more on Monday.

The Grammy-winning singer first confirmed her attraction to women in a Variety interview. She followed that up on the carpet by commenting ‘I didn’t realize people didn’t know.’

Eilish commented on the interview in a separate Instagram post yesterday, sarcastically thanking Variety for her award and outing her on a red carpet at 11 am.

‘Thanks, Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream “what was I made for,”’ she wrote in an Instagram post.

While on the red carpet, the singer said she didn’t believe in coming out and wondered why people couldn’t just exist.

Elish continued: ‘I saw the article and I was like “oh I guess I came out today” – I guess people didn’t know so it’s cool that they know… I am for the girls.’

Despite losing more than 200,000 followers in 30 days, Elish still has over 110 million followers and is among the top 40 Instagram users to have the most followers on the social media platform.