Sunday, December 03, 2023 – American singer, Billie Eilish has confirmed that she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Variety’s cover story.

The singer offered up the clarification Saturday at yet another Variety-sponsored event where one of their reporters asked if she meant to “come out” in a recent cover story for the outlet.

Billie Eilish had said in the cover story;

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

Speaking to a reporter at the Variety event, she stated that she’s part of the LGBTQ+ community. She noted that the story served as a coming-out moment for her, adding that she felt it was obvious and that pretty girls still make her nervous.

Aside from recently confessing to being into women, Billie Eilish has publicly dated men too. Some of her exes include Jesse Rutherford, Matthew Tyler Vorce and Brandon Adams (aka, Q).

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023