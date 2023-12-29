Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Big Brother star, Chomzy, has tied the knot traditionally with her man who is simply known as Rich Figo.
Videos and photos of the couple at their traditional wedding surfaced online today December 28.
The elated husband took to social media to celebrate their union.
Congrats to them!
See photos and a video from the ceremony below
