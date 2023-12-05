Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – President William Ruto has suffered a big blow after the HighCourt sitting in Nairobi suspended the sale of 11 state corporations following a petition filed by Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita said that the petition by ODM raises substantial constitutional and legal issues of public importance that require critical examination and consideration by the court.

ODM says in the petition that the state-owned companies such as Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC), National Oil Corporation (NOC), Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), and Kenya Seed Company (KPC) are of strategic importance to the people of Kenya and can only be privatized with the consent of the people through a referendum.

“The sale of the state corporations elicits national security concerns that directly threaten the sovereignty of the people and the Republic of Kenya,” it says.

The Judge directed the ODM party to serve the petition upon the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, Attorney General Justin Muturi, and National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Mwita said ‘highlighting of submissions will be done on February 6 next year.’

The National Treasury had listed its intention to sell 11 parastatals which included the Western Kenya Rice Mills, New KCC, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers, Rivatex, and Numerical Machining Complex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST