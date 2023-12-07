Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been dealt a major blow after one of his senators declared that he will vie for the presidency.

Raila has unsuccessfully vied for the presidency five times, and on Thursday, Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina declared that he will vie for the top seat in the coming days.

Ole Kina stated that once he wins the presidency, he would eliminate all the punitive taxes, including income tax and import and export duties.

“Kenyans will only pay 10% in taxes when I take over the leadership of this country in the near future …. God willing…… I will eliminate all other taxes, including income tax and import and export duty,” Ole Kina stated.

Olekina is among the Azimio leaders who have been at the forefront of confronting President William Ruto’s government to reduce the high cost of living.

His support for the veteran opposition candidate became apparent when he attempted to disrupt Ruto’s declaration as the president-elect in the 2022 election at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST