Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – “The Big Bang Theory” star and comedian Kate Micucci has revealed that she is battling lung cancer.

Kate who revealed that the cancer was detected in its early stage, added that her diagnosis was a total shock because she’s never smoked a day in her life.

However, she’s keeping a positive outlook on the whole situation, given the surgery was a success.

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” remember Kate playing Lucy in a handful of episodes, who was Raj’s love interest. She’s got credits in tons of other projects including “DuckTales,” “The Little Hours,” “Garfunkel and Oates,” “Raising Hope,” “Steven Universe,” and she’s played the voice of Velma in “Scooby-Doo” since 2015.

She’s also married and has a 3-year-old son with husband Jake Sinclair, who has written and produced tracks for musicians like Taylor Swift, Weezer and Panic! at the Disco.