Monday, December 18, 2023 – “The Big Bang Theory” star and comedian Kate Micucci has announced that she’s been declared cancer free.

Kate disclosed yesterday that she had lung cancer, a diagnosis she described as a complete shock because she’s not a smoker.

Sharing her positive health update on social media, the actress revealed that she is cancer free following a successful surgery. Kate said the surgical procedure removed all of the cancer in her lungs and no further treatment is needed. She also revealed that she’s grateful she detected the cancer early.

She thanked her doctors, nurses and fans, adding that she’s excited to be out of the hospital in time to spend Christmas with her 3-year-old son.