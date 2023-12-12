Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Bianca Censori’s parents found her relationship with Kanye West ‘disturbing’ and feared their daughter was simply a rebound in the wake of his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The couple secretly married on December 20 last year just one month after he finalized his separation from Kim, with whom he has four children.

‘Bianca’s mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing,’ a source close to the Yeezy architect told DailyMail.

‘Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn’t want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage.’

It was also gathered that Kanye’s anti-Semitic outbursts have also proved contentious for Bianca’s mother, Alexandra, and her father, Leo, with the rapper yet to visit them in their native Australia over fears he will be denied a visa owing to the ongoing offensive behavior.

His tirade against Jewish people started last year when he vowed on Twitter to go ‘death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.’

He later told Piers Morgan he only meant to take aim at specific Jews, who he felt had exploited him.

After one rant saw him deny the Holocaust, Dvir Abramovich, chairman of Jewish lobby group the Anti-Defamation Commission in Australia, called for Immigration Minister David Giles to refuse him entry to the country.

‘Australia should not put out the welcome mat and provide a platform to a hatemonger who spews threats against the Jewish community and peddles conspiracy myths about Jewish power, greed and control,’ he said.

‘Of course, Bianca’s parents worry about her jetting all over the world with him, especially when he has gained so many enemies due to his actions,’ the source said.

But, Kanye hasn’t completely lost the support of his in-laws, who supposedly recognize how much their daughter is in love with the musician.

According to the insider, Bianca’s father- who is a well-known former gangster – ‘ultimately thinks that Kanye is an okay guy.’

‘Bianca’s dad appreciates Kanye’s power and the fact that, despite his immense fame, he puts Bianca’s safety before anything else,’ they said.

‘Bianca’s mother Alexandra also had plenty of people who told her that she shouldn’t marry Leo back in the day because of his reputation and, luckily, she didn’t listen.

‘They know that Bianca does love this man and, in the end, that is what is most important to the both of them.’