Thursday, December 07, 2023 – BBC presenter, Maryam Moshiri appeared to give the middle finger live on air in an awkward blunder.

The reporter had been fronting the midday news on Wednesday, December 6, and was seen raising her eyebrows and flipping off the camera as she came on-screen after the program’s famous musical countdown ended.

Moshiri, one of the network’s chief presenters, quickly realise she is live and snatches her hand away before beginning to read out the headlines about Boris Johnson.

Presenter Maryam Moshiri – summing up BBC professionalism and integrity in action. This is what you pay your licence fee for…. pic.twitter.com/lkWHprg2S5 — Bob M 🇬🇧💫 (@bobmca1) December 7, 2023