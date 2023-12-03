Sunday, December 3, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has given the strongest indication yet that he will be on the ballot come 2027.

Speaking in Kakamega during an ODM party grassroots registration drive yesterday, Raila hinted at going for the presidency for the sixth time.

According to Raila, he is not done yet and he will continue with his presidential ambitions in 2027.

However, he gave a condition to his supporters to register as ODM Members in large numbers and register as voters when the time comes if they want him to vie again.

“Are you all ready? Should Baba continue or not? If you register in your numbers I will consider,” said Raila amid cheers from his audience.

This came months after Raila dismissed reports that he endorsed Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in the 2027 vote.

This was after claims emerged that he had blessed the former vice president for the race.

His spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, clarified the former premier only praised Kalonzo for his past deeds that are in the public domain.

During Siaya senator Oburu Oginga’s birthday celebration in Bondo, Siaya County, Raila praised Kalonzo for standing firm with him in the previous presidential elections.

“The other day, I heard President Ruto saying that he knows I will not contest and he is ready for Kalonzo. He talks about Kalonzo as if he is Kalonzo. Kalonzo is ten times better than him, he only wants to pit us against each other,” said Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST