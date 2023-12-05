Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o has been arrested in Mombasa in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.

Together with 10 other people, she is set to face various charges, including conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

She will also be charged with operating a Sacco without a License Contrary to Section 24 as read with Section 66 of the Sacco Societies Act, 2008, forgery and uttering a false document of the Penal Code.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on November 30.

The case against Nyakang’o is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto since it comes two weeks after she claimed the National Treasury had inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO), Nyakang’o revealed the case was similar to several other government officials.

“When I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out that my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid.

“I am the only state officer in my institution so there is nothing like confusion there. I’m all alone. So I asked them why is the budget showing three times what my annual salary is.

“And it was like that for all the state officers. I have not received the answer to date,” Nyakang’o said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST