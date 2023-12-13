Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has broken the silence over his controversial decision to privatise 11 parastatals, including the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kenya Pipeline.

Speaking at the Diaspora Investment Conference at KICC, Ruto clarified that the decision was arrived at based on a 10-year-old government report that recommended the disposal of government assets.

He affirmed his commitment to seeing the process through.

“We are spending billions of shillings sustaining companies, we have 350 public entities that just take from the budget but some you ask, what is this one doing, so we are going to make a decision,” Ruto stated.

From the alleged report, Ruto claimed that he was advised to put 150 government companies on sale, especially since they gobble up public funds, taking away from the public purse which he argued is against the public’s best interests.

According to Ruto, public companies are better off privatised.

He noted that the decision to sell the 11 corporations was the toughest one he has been forced to make.

This he said, will rake in revenue for the government and allow the State to optimise its existing resources.

In his statement, President Ruto exuded confidence that the decision to sell the parastatals was the right one and the move would be vindicated and appreciated 10 years down the line.

He further clarified that this is one of the ways the current government will able to transform Kenya and as the President, he is ready to face the consequences.

Besides KICC and Kenya Pipeline, the govt is also looking to dispose the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB), Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Kenya Seed Company Limited, Mwea Rice Mills, Western Kenya Rice Mills Limited, Kenya Pipeline Company, New Kenya Cooperative Creameries, Kenya Vehicle Manufacturers Limited, Rivatex East Africa Limited, and Numerical Machining Complex.

