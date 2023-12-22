Friday, December 22, 2023 – Premier League side, Aston Villa, are interested in signing striker, Kelechi Iheanacho.

According to online reports, Aston Villa, are planning to make a move to sign the in-form Nigerian international during the January transfer window.

The forward has just six months on his current contract and will be free to discuss terms with other clubs from January.

Following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League to the championship, a host of clubs like West Ham, Fulham, Brentford, and Wolves all showed interest in him but he remained at the King Power Stadium.

So far, Iheanacho has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Foxes this season under new manager Enzo Maresca, scoring six goals and providing two assists.