Monday, December 11, 2023 – Nigeria’s female striker, Asisat Oshoala, has won the 2023 CAF Women’s Player of The Year for a record-extending fifth time.

The 27-year-old striker, who played a key role in Barcelona Femeni’s UEFA Women’s Champions League success last season, beats South Africa’s Thembi Klagtlana and Zambia’s Barbara Banda to win the award on Monday, December 11 in Morocco.

The Barcelona Femeni star, who was also a 2023 Ballon d’Or nominee, becomes the first woman to claim the award for a record sixth time.