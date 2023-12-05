Monday, December 04, 2023 – American singer, Ashanti, aged 43 is pregnant with her first child after rekindling her romance with rapper, Nelly earlier this year, it has been revealed.

“Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together,” a source reportedly told US weekly.

The baby will be Ashanti’s only child, while Nelly, 49, shares daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti, sparked pregnancy speculation over the weekend when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis.

During the event, the singer put her hand on her stomach while on stage with Nelly and he did the same. According to a fan video shared by TMZ, the couple broke into laughter after seemingly hinting that they are expanding their family.

Ashanti and Nelly dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 after meeting during a Grammy Awards press conference. In April, the duo sparked reconciliation rumors when they were seen holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.

Nelly confirmed the relationship in September in a clip from Philo TV’s “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” saying, “Yeah, we cool again.” He revealed that the rekindled romance “surprised both of us though,” adding, “It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

“A few years ago, Ashanti never would’ve imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they’re enjoying spending time together,” the insider said at the time.

“They don’t want to rush anything.”

In October, they went Instagram official as Nelly toasted his love’s birthday. “One time for the birthday girl,” he captioned a slideshow of photos showing himself and Ashanti smiling. “Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

Last month, Ashanti returned the favor by gifting Nelly a car for his birthday.