Friday, December 15, 2023 – Arsenal superstar, Jorginho has got engaged to his girlfriend Catherine Harding with a romantic proposal.

The former Chelsea midfielder, 31, got down on one knee for the singer, 32, surrounded by red roses and candles while being serenaded by a violinist.

The couple, who began dating in 2020, share a son named Jax, three.

A neon sign read: ‘Will you marry me?’ under a large heart made out of flowers while loved-up photographs of the couple were displayed on the floor.

For the proposal, the Brazilian-born sportsman rocked a black suit while his new fiancée, a former flame of actor Jude Law, dazzled in a sparkling red backless gown.

The Arsenal midfielder, whose full name is Jorge Luiz Frello Filho Cavaliere OMRI – is thought to have been dating Cat since 2020.

Cat has a daughter named Ada, eight, with her ex Jude Law as well as Jax with Jorginho.

The Arsenal player co-parents two children, Vitor and Alicia, with his estranged wife Natalia Leteri.

The couple were together for eight years and married in 2017, before secretly separating in 2019.