Thursday, November 30, 2023 – An arrest warrant has been issued for NFL star, Von Miller who has been accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

Spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said the warrant stems from an incident involving Miller and a woman on November 29 at around 11 AM. The security operatives said they responded to a Dallas-area residence over “a major disturbance call” and officers were told there was “a verbal argument” between Miller and a woman that turned physical.

Miller left the scene before officers arrived and the woman “was treated for minor injuries,” but was not taken to the hospital. While the 34-year-old Buffalo Bills pass rusher is yet to be arrested, his management has released a statement on the incident.

The statement read;’

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The NFL also said in a statement;

“We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

Miller, who’s from DeSoto, Texas, is currently on a bye week. He last played for Buffalo on Sunday in Philadelphia, logging 21 snaps in an overtime loss to the Eagles.

Miller initially began his career in 2011 with the Broncos and put together a Hall of Fame resume for the Denver franchise — but he was traded to the Rams during the 2021 season.