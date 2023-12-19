Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Undercover cops tasked with eradicating crime in Nairobi’s Eastlands area have arrested two middle-aged men believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Saika, Kajijji, Solace, and Kayole Junction.

The notorious robbers were nabbed armed with daggers while on a mission to conduct robberies.

Cops recovered ‘protection charms’ from the suspects.

They had wrapped the charms around their waist.

They reportedly believe that the charms can protect them from police raids.

However, it was not a lucky day for them.

