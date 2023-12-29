Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Singer Ariana Grande and actor Ethan Slater have now taken their relationship to another level as they are now living together.

Sources told TMZ that Ariana and Ethan are living in New York City. Each maintains a separate residence, but they are together almost all of the time.

Another source said that aside from sharing a common interest in acting, they “vibe together” and enjoy each other’s company to the point they’d rather spend time together as a couple than galivant around town to fancy restaurants.

These are some huge steps for Ariana and Ethan as they struck up a romance several months prior during the production of “Wicked”, and they’ve obviously grown closer ever since.

It is expected that Ariana will return to England early next year to finish filming “Wicked.” It’s unclear whether Ethan will go, he has a commitment on Broadway where he stars in “Spamalot.” Even if they are on separate continents while she finishes the film, she’ll only be in England for a short period.