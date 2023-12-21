Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Aoko Otieno, took to her X platform to flaunt her latest catch and blurred his face.

She claimed that she has been in an on-and-off relationship with the man since 2015.

She went ahead to announce that they were planning to get married next year in January.

“I met him in 2015. We’ve separated in between mara kadhaa He’s seen me at my Best. And at my Worst,’’ she tweeted.

The ever-nosy X DCIs led by Asamoh swung into action and unmasked his face.

His name is Ben Onyach, an aspiring politician from Rongo.

He is reportedly married even as Aoko Otieno claims that they are planning to get married next year.

Check out the tweets.

