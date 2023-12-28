Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – The Anti-Defamation League has issued a response to Kanye West’s recent apology to the jewish community.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Jewish advocacy group Anti-Defamation League released an official response to Ye on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The watchdog group believes Kanye’s apology is only the first step to reconciliation with the Jewish community, following months of anti-Semitic rhetoric from the rapper.

“After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt,” the statement reads. “Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome.”

On Tuesday morning, Ye returned to Instagram with his first post in months, which showed an apology statement from the rapper written in Hebrew.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions,” he begins in the message. “It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future.”

The apology comes as Kanye is getting ready to release his new Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign on Dec. 31.