Monday, December 11, 2023 – Manchester United Football club of England will let Anthony Martial leave for free at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is out of contract next summer, although the Red Devils do have the option of a one-year extension.

However, The Athletic report that United does not intend to activate that clause in his deal, meaning Martial is set to leave as a free agent if he is not sold in January.

The 28-year-old joined the club as a teenager in 2015, signing from Monaco for an initial £36million.

He has scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 appearances for United in the eight years since.

He also won five major trophies, including last season’s Carabao Cup triumph.

He has scored just once in 13 Premier League appearances.