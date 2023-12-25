Sunday, December 24, 2023 – Anthony Joshua rolled back the years to secure a fifth-round stoppage victory over Otto Wallin on Saturday night, December 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The British boxer came flying from the first minute was not afraid to let his hands go, drawing blood from Wallin’s nose before unleashing a series of powerful shots in the fifth round.

The fight was brought to a halt before the sixth round could begin as Joshua wrapped up 2023 in style by cruising to a one-sided victory.

The result appeared to wreck any hopes of a blockbuster meeting between Joshua and Deontay Wilder, who looked rusty and was simply not good enough to avoid being shown up by Parker over 12 rounds.

Anthony Joshua said in his post-fight interview that he would still be open to facing Deontay Wilder in spite of the Bronze Bomber’s disappointing loss to Joseph Parker.

“Deontay, everything he said about me, I could rip him apart right now,” says Joshua.

“But I’m gonna take the higher ground and say I hope he comes back. I’m sure everyone still wants to see that fight, right? Or do they want to see me fight?”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn adds: “This Anthony Joshua is the best heavyweight in the world. With this mindset he is unbeatable.”

See videos below

Anthony Joshua nearly killed dis mf 😂😂

AJ IS BACK BABY 😁🇳🇬🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DJSLQxzIn1 — MONEY MEECH300 (@MMeech300) December 24, 2023

Anthony Joshua defeats Otto Wallin by a 5th round corner stoppage, improving his record to 27-3 (24 KOs).



Champ!🔥😁💪 pic.twitter.com/akegSH0s6q — San Deji📊 (@Iam_SanDeji) December 24, 2023

Anthony Joshua is eager for fights vs Tyson Fury and Filip Hrgovic after stopping Otto Wallin…



[🎥 @Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/GpMtHWYjt7 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 24, 2023

Anthony Joshua is back pic.twitter.com/L3NDyvPgGb — The retweeter (@guru_kalexis) December 23, 2023