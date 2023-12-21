Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have reportedly agreed a two-fight deal to face each other.

The two boxers are set to fight in separate bouts this weekend in Saudi Arabia, with the Brit taking on Otto Wallin while the American will face Joseph Parker.

But they already appear to have one eye on the future, and have now agreed to a multi-fight deal, according to boxing correspondent Dan Rafael.

The former world champions are expected to sign the contract before they step in the ring on Saturday night.

Reports last week claimed that Joshua is set to fight Wilder on March 9 if they both come through their fights in Saudi Arabia unscathed.

That would give the pair just 11 weeks to prepare to fight each other.

A showdown between Joshua and Wilder has been spoken about for a number of years. Wilder held the WBC title between 2015 and 2020, and Joshua was the unified champion twice between 2016 and 2021.

But talks between the fighters’ teams have broken down on multiple occasions, and they have lost their belts, with Wilder losing to Tyson Fury twice, and Joshua being beaten by Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

There may be no titles on the line if they finally settle their differences in 2024, but it remains a mega-fight between two of the best heavyweights in the world.