Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Anthony Joshua and Deotany Wilder have reportedly agreed on a deal for their long-awaited fight in the new year.

However, both men must first win their fights next weekend in order to confirm the long-awaited heavyweight showdown.

According to ESPN journalist Mike Coppinger, a deal is in place for the two main protagonists to meet on March 9, so long as they both emerge victorious.

Back when they first tried to agree a deal in 2018 and 2019, the pair were heavyweight world champions and would have met in an undisputed showdown. But both have lost their titles.

Representatives for Joshua and Wilder initially agreed terms over the summer for a fight in Saudi Arabia this December. However, the agreement fell through.

Instead, both of the fighters will headline the upcoming ‘Day of Reckoning’ on December 23 in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will square off with Otto Wallin, whilst Wilder will go toe-to-toe with New Zealand’s Joseph Parker.