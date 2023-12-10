Sunday, December 10, 2023 – An angry mob has killed a man accused of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Skholiwe Mahleka was found dead on Thursday, December 7, 2023, a day after she went missing in NU 13 Inyibiba near Mdantsane.

It was gathered that the body of the child was found hidden under a bed in the house of the alleged killer.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, said the man suspected of her murder was severely assaulted by community members and succumbed to his injuries.

According to Naidu, police were summoned to a house in NU 13 Inyibiba as the community went to search for the child after receiving information.

When police arrived at about 20:30pm on Thursday, they were met with hostility from the community and after backup arrived, police entered the premises.

“A severely injured male was found naked outside, however, he later succumbed to his injuries. On searching the house, the body of the six-year-old was found under the bed, wrapped in plastic,” Naidu said.

She said it was suspected the child was raped and a post-mortem would be conducted.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder,”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene said vigilance and education were essential in protecting children from sexual predators.

“While emotions are running high, it is crucial to emphasise that vigilantism is not the solution. The rule of law must prevail and we condemn any form of violence,” said Mene.

She urged communities to work together to address the root causes of such heinous acts.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of this innocent victim.”