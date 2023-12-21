Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – An angry husband has allegedly beheaded his wife for taking too long to make him a cup of tea.

The suspect identified as Dharamveer, 52, killed his wife Sundari with a sword at their home in the village of Faljagadh, near the capital Delhi in Uttar Pradesh state, cops say.

He stabbed his 50-year-old wife 15 times with the sword before beheading her because she was taking too long to make his drink, Indian media reports.

The local police chief said the husband woke up a few minutes after his wife, who had already begun preparing the brew, and immediately asked where it was.

After being told it would take another 10 minutes, Police said Dharamveer burst into a rage, and went to get a weapon which he then allegedly used to attack his wife as she sat over the stove.

Police Superintendent Vivek Yadav told the Times of India that Sundari awoke at 6am and had begun preparing the tea as she did every day.

Dharamveer woke up a few minutes later and called out to her for a cup of tea, he said, while the couple’s four children slept in another room.

‘After around five minutes, Dharamveer asked for tea again and rushed to the makeshift kitchen on the terrace. He got angry when his wife told him it would take another 10 minutes for the tea to get ready and kicked the utensils away,’ Yadav said.

He then went to get the sword before returning and using it to kill his wife, the officer said. Their son, named as Soldier, heard her screams and rushed to the scene, where he saw his mother bleeding out.

Dharamveer allegedly attacked his son and other children as they tried to help her, and they fled to their room.

Villagers, alerted by the cries, also rushed over to their home and found Sundari lying dead in a pool of blood.