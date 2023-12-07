Thursday, December 7, 2023 – A social media user has unmasked Andrew Kibe’s best friend and mentor, George Nganga alias IQ Watson, by sharing a screenshot of Hays County Jail records revealing his past arrest in 2015.

While the released documents lack specific details on the charges, the user alleges the arrest was connected to accusations of domestic violence against Watson’s wife.

“Tell George Nganga to stop beating his wife” the user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The user also accused George of displaying a fake lifestyle on social media.

He reportedly lives in a shanty in America while pretending to be rich online.

“Someone who is living or has lived in one of these shanties should NEVER, EVER, compare themselves to Elon Musk. It’s just absurd. Don’t be bamboozled with these online charlatans and fakers. And don’t let losers pressure you with imaginary “wealth,’’ the user who seems to know George well further tweeted.

Check out the tweets.

