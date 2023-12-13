Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61.

He passed away Monday, Dec. 11, following a brief illness, his publicist Jennifer Allen said.

Braugher’s illustrious TV career included roles on Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Born in Chicago, he made his film debut in the 1989 Oscar winner Glory and appeared in a series of Kojak TV movies before landing the role of interrogation specialist Detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC police drama Homicide: Life on the Street

Homicide ran for seven seasons, with Braugher earning two Emmy nominations for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, winning the award in 1998.

Following Homicide, Braugher starred in a number of short-lived TV shows, including ABC’s Gideon’s Crossing, CBS’ Hack and TNT’s Men of a Certain Age. He won a second Emmy for the FX miniseries Thief.

In 2013, he turned to comedy as captain Raymond Holt in the Fox/NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg. That role earned Braugher four more Emmy nominations, this time for best-supporting actor in a comedy.

Braugher recently appeared in Season 6 of The Good Fight and was next set to co-star with Uzo Aduba and Susan Kelechi Watson in the Netflix murder mystery The Residence.