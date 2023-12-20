Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – A Kenyan man has taken to the X platform to call out his baby mama for reportedly being toxic.

He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between him and his baby mama.

She was demanding Ksh 20,000 for child support and when he told her to wait till Friday, she got mad and accused him of giving his mother the first priority instead of their daughter.

She went ahead and told him to keep the money, claiming that Ksh 20,000 is little money to keep on reminding him.

Check out his post.

