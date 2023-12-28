Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Upcoming X influencer, Siah Wanja, faced the wrath of other X users after she went to visit a children’s home in Kitui while indecently dressed.

Wanja was donning a short dress that exposed her thighs and cleavage.

She posted the photo on her X account and captioned it, “The sun in kitui is mad… We’re here courtesy of the Mwalimu Josh Foundation,”.

X users called her out for visiting the children’s home while dressed like a sex worker.

Most users on the X platform felt that it was not the right dress for the occasion.

‘’Wait wait wait!! Ulienda childrens home ukiwa umevaa hivi? Kichwa yako ni mzuri madam??’’ Posed one of the X users.

See the trending photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.