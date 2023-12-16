Saturday, December 16, 2023 – Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfred Keter, has blasted Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, for displaying wads of cash during the Kimalel goat auction on Thursday.

During the ceremony graced by President William Ruto, Sudi was spotted walking around casually holding wads of cash.

In the photos, Sudi wore dark glasses, a jungle green cap, a striped long-sleeve shirt, black trousers, and black sports shoes.

The outspoken UDA legislator carried what appeared to be a loaded brown envelope with a sling bag tied around his neck.

However, taking to X, Keter slammed Sudi for carrying such a substantial amount of money in public.

“They found empty coffers!!” Keter posted.

Sudi, who is the president‘s man, is among the few individuals swimming in money due to kickbacks received from rogue and shadowy contractors

