Friday, December 1, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has jealously defended President William Ruto’s clandestine move to sell KICC among other 10 key strategy assets.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Ichung’wah criticised Kenyans, including Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna, accusing them of being ignorant by opposing Ruto’s decision to privatize government companies.

According to Ichung’wah, opponents of the privatisation programme lack the financial knowledge to understand its value.

“I have seen in the media a lot of talks. When I spoke about someone being financially illiterate, they took offence, but when you are illiterate, you are,” Ichung’wah said.

He argued that most people opposing the government plan are ignorant of the recently passed privatisation laws.

Ichung’wah stated that the law makes it clear under which circumstances the government can privatise its assets and what procedure to follow.

“I have many, many people saying how the government is selling off assets. Ignorant people are not looking at the privatisation act that we passed here a few months ago, and that act now makes it very clear how the government will divest from investments it had made in the past, whether through an initial public offering or joint venture with private investors,” he stated.

He defended the government’s decision to include KICC among government assets to be privatised.

According to Ichung’wah, KICC is not making economic sense despite being in a prime location within the Central Business District (CBD).

“There’s a lot of propaganda out there because I have them say KICC is being sold. KICC, with 90% of its tenants being the Parliament, is paying peanuts because it is government to government.

“But this is a prime location in our CBD. If it was leased to an expert to run hospitality facilities, like hotels, you can imagine the kind of money the government would generate,” he added.

