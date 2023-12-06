Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – A Muslim man is trending after he married a lady young enough to be his daughter.

They tied the knot in an Islamic wedding attended by close friends and family members.

The newly-wed couple posed for photos looking all happy and ready to start life together.

The beautiful bride kissed the elderly groom and pampered him like a teenage boy, despite their huge age gap.

Cases of young Muslim girls marrying older men, sometimes twice their ages, are common.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.