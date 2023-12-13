Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – American actress and comedian, Yvette Nicole Brown has gotten engaged.

The Community star, 52, revealed that she is engaged to actor Anthony Davis while co-hosting The View on Tuesday.

‘I have some news, and I heard that The View is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged,’ she gushed.

She continued: ‘And he’s here! He’s here! That’s Tony,’ pointing to her fiancé, who was seated in the audience.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said: ‘You are one lucky man,’ before asking the couple how they met.

The pair met many years ago but only reconnected fairly recently and that’s when sparks flew.

‘We’ve known each other since we were in our 20s,’ Brown said.

‘We were in an acting class together at church years ago. He’s an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years.’

The Drake and Josh alum explained that Davis reached out in 2021 after her mother died.

‘Then he found me,’ she said, adding: ‘After he divorced.’

The Act Your Age star feels like her late mother guided Anthony to her.

‘I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it,’ she explained. ‘He’s just wonderful … he’s a nice man, you guys. He’s a nice, kind, loving man.’

The blushing bride-to-be also revealed the clever way Davis proposed.

They were in Ohio where her high school Warrensville Heights High School, had re-named its auditorium after her.

‘We were celebrating that, and then [Davis] gave me a [lottery scratch card] and the scratcher said, “Will you marry me?”‘ she recounted.

‘I thought I was going to win some money and I won a man,’ she joked.