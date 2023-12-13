Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – British-American actress, Sienna Miller has revealed she is expecting a baby girl with her partner, Oli Green, as she shared her news in the January issue of Vogue magazine.

The actress, 41, showcased her bare bump in adorable photos taken to accompany the interview. She also posed with her boyfriend Oli, 27.

During the rare interview, Sienna, who has a daughter Marlowe, 10, spoke candidly about her pregnancy and how it had been ‘unplanned’, but admitted she feels ‘more psychologically prepared’ than with her first born.

She also said that her daughter Marlowe, from her relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, 38, has been pressuring her for a sibling for some time.

And in a video she filmed with Vogue, Sienna revealed that the pregnancy was an unplanned one, as she prepares to become a mother for the second time at 41.

She revealed: ‘I was very fortunate. I wasn’t necessarily trying to get pregnant. This happened as a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do.’

Sienna went on to further address the stigma around pregnancy as an older woman.

She added: ‘I think people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.

‘Like me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40 and that that’s irresponsible and poor child and it’s such double standards.’

On what is different this time around, she said: ‘I have expectations where I had none before. I feel much more psychologically prepared than I was with Marlowe.

‘It was quite a shock, the reality. I hadn’t given it the thought, I guess you can’t prepare for it. In my mind I imagine it’s going to be the loveliest, but I think I’ve forgotten.’