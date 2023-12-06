Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – American actress, Sheryl Lee Ralph and her politician husband Vincent Hughes are reportedly moving in together after almost twenty years of marriage.

According to reports, the‘Dreamgirls’ star decided to live under the same roof as her longtime partner, Vincent Hughes, full-time.

The two are reportedly done navigating a bi-coastal relationship and will now share a home, sources told the National Enquirer.

“Sheryl’s work on Abbott Elementary keeps her anchored in L.A.,” an insider explained.

“While Vincent’s responsibilities tie him to Philadelphia — but regular visits every two weeks is no longer enough.”

“Sheryl is moving to Philly,” the tipster dished. Fans of the hit ABC sitcom have no reason to worry, the actress doesn’t plan on letting the big move impact her role in Quinta Brunson’s series.

“She will still travel to L.A. to work,” the insider said. “But the moment the camera stops rolling, she’s heading home to her husband!”

Sheryl and Vincent, a Pennsylvania state senator, have been married since 2005.

According to People, the couple met through a mutual friend and began dating in the early 2000s.