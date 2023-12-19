Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – American actress, Keke Palmer’s ex Darius Jackson has accused her of being ‘verbally and physically abusive’ toward him in new court papers.

Jackson, 29, submitted a counterclaim to the Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday, according to the Los Angeles Times, after the actress, 30, received a temporary restraining order against him last month amid allegations of domestic violence.

Jackson told the court that Palmer ‘repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct’ and ‘acted as the primary aggressor’ toward him during their two years together.

Jackson, who shares son Leodis Andrellton, nine months, with Palmer, addressed specific incidents in his legal counterclaim, adding Palmer ‘frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.’

Jackson told the court that on August 20, 2021, Palmer ‘punched [him] in the face’ at a birthday party they’d attended.

In an incident in January of 2022, Jackson told the court Palmer ‘punched the windshield of [his] car while [he] was driving.’

On February 28, 2022, according to Jackson, Palmer ‘physically attacked [him] by choking and hitting’ him in an incident at her Los Angeles house.

Jackson said that in an incident on March 12, 2023, an intoxicated Palmer had cursed him out amid experiencing plumbing problems at her home she blamed him for.

‘I tried to de-escalate the situation and she became more enraged,’ he said.

Jackson took to Instagram on Thursday with a clip of himself during various stages of a gym workout, explaining in the caption how he’s focusing on his religion and physical wellness amid the tumultuous time.

‘There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say,’ Jackson said. ‘And at this point, don’t even want to say.’

Jackson spoke about his refocused mindset after Palmer, 30, obtained a temporary restraining order against him amid the allegations she made; and filed for sole legal and physical custody of Leodis.

In court docs filed last month, Palmer accused Jackson of ‘many instances of physical violence’ that included him striking her in front of their son.

She shared footage with the court from an incident November 5 in which she claimed Jackson had been physically violent with her.

Jackson ‘trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me,’ Palmer told the court.

Jackson addressed the allegations in his counterclaim, saying that the surveillance video was ‘misleading.’

He said in the November 5 exchange, Palmer had been speaking on the phone with her mother Sharon Palmer, who ‘immediately directed threats and profanities at’ him.

Palmer had ‘refused to answer’ his question of where their son was at the time, Jackson said.

Palmer told the court last month that at the time, her child was in the care of her sister, and that Jackson had ‘lunged at [her], grabbing at [her] neck and face;’ Jackson said that in the exchange, Palmer ‘resisted and fell back on the couch’ on her own accord.

Jackson responded to Palmer’s claim he acted ‘violently jealous and irrationally angry over a bikini picture’ she posted in February 2022. He said that Palmer had been cursing him out and he was concerned ‘she would attack’ him again.

Palmer claimed that in the incident, Jackson ‘slammed [her] back onto’ a staircase; Jackson said as he attempted to leave their home, Palmer tore his shirt as she fell down a staircase, taking him down with her.

Jackson has asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of their son, and has asked the court to dismiss Palmer’s petition for a restraining order on grounds of domestic violence.

Jackson asked Palmer pay for his lawyers, and adhere to stay-away and no-contact orders he wants the court to grant him after filming his counterclaim.

Palmer on November 30 filed court papers requesting a hearing over the restraining order be delayed until a ‘mutually agreeable date’ in an effort to work through the mediation process privately, Page Six reported.

The court is slated to address Palmer’s request for a restraining order in a hearing January 9 according to the Los Angeles Times.