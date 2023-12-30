Friday, December 29, 2023 – American actress and comedian, Kathy Griffin has filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick.

Kathy filed for divorce on Thursday, December 28, in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, she and Randy have a prenup which she wants the court to enforce.

Randy, who’s a marketing exec, and Kathy didn’t have any kids together so there will be no issues with spousal and child support.

The comedian listed December 22 as their date of separation.

The soon-to-be exes tied the knot in a surprise wedding on New Year’s Day 2020, and Lily Tomlin officiated the ceremony.

Kathy and Randy had been together for a long time before that; they started dating in 2011, broke up in 2018 and then got back together the next year. This will be her second divorce.