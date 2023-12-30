Friday, December 29, 2023 – Actress and former Big Brother housemate, BamBam has revealed that she underwent plastic surgery.

According to BamBam, no one suspected she had undergone such surgery until now.

Also sharing the dark side of plastic surgery, she revealed that she vomited, felt so much pain, and also had a nerve healing phase.

She further revealed that people are being drained during the surgery and it could lead to complications like fibrosis.