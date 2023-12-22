Friday, December 22, 2023 – American actor, Vin Diesel’s ex-assistant has sued him for sexual battery amid claims the actor ‘forced himself on her’ during production of Fast 5 in 2010.

Asta Jonasson says she was hired by production company One Race Films to be 56-year-old Diesel’s assistant while he filmed the movie in Georgia.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jonasson claims she was at Diesel’s suite at the St. Regis in Atlanta while he was ‘entertaining multiple women.

She claims when the last woman left, she was tasked with escorting Diesel out of the hotel to avoid paparazzi. She alleges the actor forcibly grabbed her, groped her breast and kissed her, while in the suite.

Jonasson claims she struggled to break free, but the actor allegedly continued.

She claims Diesel then lifted up her dress and tried to pull down her underwear, before pinning her against the wall, grabbing her hand and placing it on his erect penis.

She alleges the actor was in his underwear after pulling down his cargo shorts.

Jonasson then alleges he pulled down her underwear and began masturbating while leaning against her. She claims she kept her eyes closed to ‘dissociate;.

She claims when he finished, he pulled up his shorts and said: ‘No one can say s**t about Asta’ and left the room.

Jonasson claims hours later Diesel’s sister and president of One Race, Samantha Vincent called her and fired her, saying ‘they no longer needed her help’.

In the suit, Jonasson says she believes she was fired because she resisted Diesel during the alleged assault.

Jonasson also says she remained silent ‘out of fear of Diesel’s power in Hollywood’, and because of ‘her immigration status as a green card holder’.

She says she now feels empowered by the #MeToo movement and cites California’s Speak Out Act – which allows victims to file sexual assault claims for alleged incidents dating back to 2009.

Jonasson says she is suing Diesel, his sister and One Race Films for sexual battery, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.