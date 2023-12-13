Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – American actor and film producer, Tom Cruise has reportedly found love with a Russian socialite.

Cruise, 61, was spotted canoodling at a party in London’s Mayfair with socialite Elsina Khayrova, 36, the daughter of a prominent Russian MP and ex-wife of a diamond-trading oligarch.

‘They were inseparable, clearly a couple,’ one guest at the almost entirely Russian event told the Daily Mail. ‘He seemed to be besotted with her.’

The pair are said to have turned up at the party in Grosvenor Square together at around 9pm last Saturday, much to the surprise and excitement of the other guests.

Miss Khayrova, clad in a strapless black dress with a diamanté bow was seen on the dance floor with the actor. Both Cruise and Miss Khayrova reportedly left the event together in the early hours.

Miss Khayrova, clad in a strapless black dress with a diamanté bow, posed for pictures with Avramenko Aliena, a former Miss Europe contestant, before hitting the dance floor with her Top Gun star plus-one. Cruise and Miss Khayrova reportedly left the event together in the early hours.

The former model, who is a British citizen, was previously married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov, with whom she shared a £22million mansion on the Wentworth estate in Surrey as well as houses in London worth £18million.

The couple also owned properties in both Dubai and Cyprus alongside their car, jewellery and art collections worth millions of pounds.

Their divorce made the headlines in the summer after Miss Khayrova was accused of hiding substantial assets from her ex-husband, including her £1million handbag collection.