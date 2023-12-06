Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Actor Terrence J is engaged.

The actor whose real name is Terrence Jenkins proposed to his model girlfriend Mikalah Sultan over the weekend.

According to posts on the pair’s respective Instagram Stories, Terrence, 41, asked Sultan, 25, to marry him in a surprise proposal in Miami.

Both reshared photos posted by various friends and family members, including a shot of the couple kissing while dressed in coordinating black formal looks.

Terrence captioned his post: “She said YES. You make me the happiest man on eart. Love you baby.

The pair toasted their engagement with a party afterwards, surrounded by their loved ones including several of Sultan’s family members, who were flown in for the occasion by Terrence.