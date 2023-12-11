Monday, December 11, 2023 – Actor Sean Penn has moved on from his PDA with Ukranian actress, Olga Korotyayeva, to another actress Nathalie Kelley.

Sean Penn was in Miami this weekend for Art Basel, and he was spotted at South Beach with the ‘Dynasty’ star. They hit the beach together, hand-in-hand and in lockstep, looking like a full-blown couple.

They were both smiling ear to ear and at one point, Nathalie even rubbed Sean’s muscle-y arms. They’d been seen grabbing lunch before this, but it was unclear if it was romantic.

Sean had a romantic moment with actress Olga Korotyayeva earlier this year. They went to Saint Tropez together, and there too they were showing major PDA, smooching in the street, and him putting his arm around her.

No word on what happened between then and now, but Sean’s got his eye on Nathalie here. These latest dating moments for Sean come on the heels of his third divorce.

He married Australian actress Leila George back in 2020 during the pandemic, after dating for about 4 years. Leila however ran to court a year later, signalling she wanted an end to their marriage.