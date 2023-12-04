Monday, December 04, 2023 – Patrick Doyle has slammed men who go on social media to call out women they have been intimate with when the relationship ends.

The actor referred to such men as “low life”.

He wrote: “It takes a special specie of low-life man to be engaged in social media saga yabis with a woman he has been intimate with.

This comes as Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, launched another attack on his estranged wife, Sheila.