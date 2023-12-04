Monday, December 04, 2023 – Hollywood Actor, Mark Sheppard has revealed that he suffered six heart attacks and had to be resuscitated multiple times.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” the actor, who played Crowley in the hit series, “Supernatural” wrote via Instagram over the weekend.

“Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my [left anterior descending artery].”

Sheppard, 59, shared a selfie of himself lying in a hospital bed as he rested his head on a pillow.

The “Doom Patrol” star noted that he suffered from what is called a “widowmaker” heart attack.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, this heart attack occurs from “full blockage in [the] heart’s biggest artery.”

“My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!” Sheppard wrote.

The actor also gave a shoutout to his wife, Sarah Louise Fudge, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the hospital staff that cared for him.