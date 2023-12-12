Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Actor Junipor Pope Odowondo and his wife are proud owners of a home.

The actor shared the good news on his IG page this morning December 12.

Posting photos of the house. he wrote

‘Our Home

Dear God…It Can Only Be You!!!

We Can’t Thank You Enough

Congratulations to us”

