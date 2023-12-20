Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – American actor, Jonathan Majors has lost a string of lucrative and high-profile deals since he was first accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March 2023.

Majors, 34, was considered one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood after featuring in Creed III, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki. He was also thought to have been in serious consideration for the role of Otis Redding in the biopic Otis and Zelma.

In addition to his acting roles, he also secured major endorsement deals with the US Army and MLB’s Texas Rangers.

But on Monday, Majors was found guilty in a Manhattan court of assault and aggravated harassment. Almost immediately, Disney and Marvel announced that they would no longer be working with the California native.

He was acquitted of one count of assault despite maintaining his innocence on the charges.

Around the time of his original arrest, a US Army recruitment campaign launched starring Majors. But the ads were pulled on March 26 ‘until the investigation into these allegations is complete.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors was hired for the ads because of his appeal to Generation Z.

Less than a month later, Variety reported that Majors was dropped by his talent agency, Entertainment 360. He also lost his public relations team at the Lede Company around this time.

Majors also missed out on a prestigious ticket to the Met Gala as a guest of Italian fashion brand, Valentino. The two parties apparently ‘mutually agreed’ that he would not attend the A-list event.

Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers also cut Majors from an advertising deal around this time. Majors spent formative years in the Dallas area and was a fan of the team.

The actor was also dropped from the upcoming The Man in My Basement, an adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. His role is being recast. It was also widely reported that he’s no longer in the running for Otis and Zelma, the Otis Redding biopic.

The Yale School of Drama graduate also starred as a troubled amateur bodybuilder in Magazine Dreams, which made an acclaimed debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was set to open in theaters this month.

Ahead of Majors’ trial, Disney-owned distributor Searchlight Pictures removed Magazine Dreams from its release calendar.

Before his arrest, Majors had been on track to become a central figure throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the antagonist role of Kang.

Majors had already appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of Loki. He was to star in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, dated for release in May 2026.

Majors has also reportedly been removed from the Gotham Film and Media Institute board and the Sidney Poitier initiative, although at the time of writing, his name still appears as a member on the charity’s website.

Majors, whose credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Devotion, and Da 5 Bloods, had been one of the fastest-rising stars in Hollywood.

Majors’ sentencing is set for Feb. 6. He faces the possibility of up to a year in jail for the assault conviction.